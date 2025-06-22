Kwara: Troops Nab 8 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 2 Victims

Share

In continuation of ongoing efforts to rid Kwara State of criminal elements and ensure public safety, troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade, deployed in the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi, have successfully conducted a coordinated raid on a suspected kidnappers’ enclave.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a tactical operation on Saturday, 21 June 2025, targeting a hideout on the outskirts of Latandaji village in Patigi Local Government Area.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 22 Brigade Sobi, Ilorin, Lieutenant Stephen Nwankwo, said: “During the engagement, troops encountered mild resistance but swiftly subdued the criminals with superior firepower.

The operation led to the rescue of two kidnap victims, identified as Mr. Amos Moses and Mr. Philip Michael, and arrest of eight suspected kidnappers.

“However, one individual, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and has been evacuated to Bachita Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of two motorcycles and two expended cartridge shells, believed to be used by the suspects. All arrested individuals are currently in military custody for preliminary investigation and will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

“This operation underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country. We urge members of the public to continue providing actionable intelligence to security forces as we work together to dismantle criminal networks.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to safeguard communities and restore lasting peace in all regions of deployment.”

Share