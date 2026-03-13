Kwara To Prioritise Social Integration Of Vulnerable People

Felicitates Akaje, wife on their wedding

The Kwara State Government has commended the management of ‘To-Omo-Re Centre for Special Empowerment’ for their dedication to the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities, particularly for their strides in providing care, guidance, counseling and opportunities for their personal development, noting that this has made significant impacts in the lives of the vulnerable individuals.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Chief Opeyemi Oluwakemi Afolashade, gave the commendation while felicitating Mr & Mrs Yusuf Akaje, both of whom are persons with disability, on their wedding at the Kwara State Marriage Registry, Ilorin, noting that “The wedding is a union of two loving hearts and a powerful testimony to the strength, dignity and resilience of persons with disabilities in our society”.

According to Afolashade, the courage and commitment shown by the couple stand as an inspiration to many, reaffirming the importance of creating an inclusive society where everyone is given the opportunity to live a fulfilled and dignified life.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Child Development Directorate, Hajia Rekiat Bello, noted that the union between the couple highlighted the essence of collaboration between the state government and humanitarian organisations in promoting the rights, welfare and social integration of vulnerable persons in the society, reiterating the commitment of the state government to the protection, empowerment and social inclusion of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Social Development and other relevant Agencies.

The Commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to formulating and implementing policies that promote equal opportunities, improve access to social services, provide community based support system and strengthen rehabilitation centres which will help persons with disabilities live a productive and dignified life.

The Director, ‘To-Omo-Re Centre for Special Empowerment’, Reverend Samuel Ajayi, commended the state government for its commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities, while craving continued collaborations in providing care, support and social integration for persons with disabilities.