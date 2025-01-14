Kwara To Partner FG, Stakeholders To Boost Mining Practices

Share

…In synergy with security agencies to curb insecurity at mining sites

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to having an impactful synergy with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, as well as other relevant stakeholders, with the aim of boosting mining practices and other solid mineral-related activities in Kwara State.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Afees Abolore Alabi, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the inter-ministerial press briefing organised by the State Ministry of Communications.

Dr Abolore averred that Kwara State has been identified as one of the leading solid mineral-producing states in the country, with an assurance that, the Ministry under his watch, would utilise the full potential of mineral resources, to the benefit of the State.

In furtherance to enhancing seamless investment opportunities in mining operations and also increasing internally generated revenue potential for the State, Dr. Abolore said the state government has fulfilled the registration requirement of five Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), and “now awaiting licenses on or before the end of the first quarter of the year, all things being equal”.

The Commissioner, who confirmed that the government’s efforts towards the reduction of illegal mining activities in the State to the barest minimum are in top gear, assured that a robust collaboration with relevant security agencies at various levels had already been established and consolidated, in a bid to scale-up security challenges at mining sites across the State.

He added: “Visitations and discussions had taken place, with assurances from respective Heads of the different Security Agencies who pledged to be forthcoming whenever the need arises.”

Dr. Alabi lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his government’s support in deepening the State’s presence at the centre, while also attracting all available grants and loans necessary for the growth and development of the solid minerals sector, for the sake of prosperity.

Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bola Olukoju, had appraised the giant strides of Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration across the board, adding that the inter-ministerial press briefing is aimed at showcasing the impactful achievements of the present administration

Olukoju described the unwavering commitments of the administration in all sectors across the state as notable, visionary and long-lasting legacies that are worthy of emulation

Share

Please follow and like us: