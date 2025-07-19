Kwara: Three Suspected Serial Kidnappers Arrested

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime, the Ilorin South Local Government Council has apprehended three suspected serial kidnappers who have been terrorising residents and commuters along the Idofian Road axis.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours of today at a hideout in Abelu, believed to be a base for criminal operations. Acting on credible intelligence, the council’s security team swiftly raided the location, leading to their arrest.

A bicycle, which the suspects allegedly used as a decoy to pose as innocent cyclists while scouting and executing kidnappings, was recovered at the scene.

The Executive Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government Council, Hon. Nuhu Majeed Podo, commended the security team for its swift action and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.

“This success is a direct result of our renewed investment in local security architecture and community vigilance,” he said. “We will not relent until Ilorin South is completely free of criminal elements.”

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation as investigations continue to uncover the scope of their operations.

The council has urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as it intensifies security efforts across all zones.