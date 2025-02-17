Kwara TESCOM Shortlists 9,459 Applicants For CBT

Share

The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has shortlisted 9,459 applicants for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) as part of the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in the state.

TESCOM Chairman, Mallam Bello Taoheed, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the shortlisted candidates successfully met the initial requirements, including possessing relevant university degrees and meeting the age criteria.

He explained that a total of 9,459 candidates are being invited for the CBT, having completed the online application process and meeting the necessary qualifications, such as holding a B.Ed., B.Sc. Ed., B.A. Ed., or a Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects with education qualifications.

According to him, 26,349 candidates initially started the application process, but the system automatically filtered out those who exceeded the age limit or lacked the required qualifications.

Out of 11,617 applicants who completed the process, only 9,459 have been shortlisted for the CBT, based on the system’s set criteria.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 8,319, representing 87.95 percent, are indigenes of Kwara State, while 1,140, making up 12.05 percent, are non-indigenes.

A total of 4,332 candidates, accounting for 45.80 percent, applied to teach STEM subjects.

The gender distribution shows that 4,709 candidates, representing 49.78 percent, are male, while 4,750, making up 50.22 percent, are female.

Additionally, 40 shortlisted candidates are persons living with disabilities (PLWD), with 31 of them being Kwarans.

The commission assured that special provisions will be made for PLWD candidates at the CBT centers.

The designated CBT centers for the examination are Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko; Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa; Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin; University of Ilorin; Ilorin West LGA Library/CBT Centre, Agbo-Oba; Lafiagi Emirate Information and Technology Hub, Emir’s Road, Lafiagi; and Tsoede CBT Centre, along Patigi-Ilorin Road, Patigi.

Candidates are required to visit the recruitment portal to select their preferred CBT center, after which they will be assigned a specific time for their examination.

They are also expected to print their examination slip from the portal and bring it along to their designated center.

The test is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m., and applicants are advised to arrive at least one hour before their scheduled examination time.

Mallam Taoheed emphasized that applicants must conduct themselves appropriately before, during, and after the test, as their behavior will also be considered a key aspect of the assessment for the public sector job.

