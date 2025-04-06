Kwara TESCOM Shortlists 1,800 Applicants

Share

A total of 1,800 applicants have been shortlisted for teaching appointments at the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The shortlisted applicants, according to a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Sam Onike, emerged from a thorough screening process that included online applications, computer-based tests, and interviews spanning three months.

The statement indicated that the shortlisted candidates consist of 790 (44%) cleared for STEM subjects, 581 for core subjects, 370 for specialized subjects, and 59 for technical subjects.

These candidates will be assigned to senior secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state in line with the needs assessment of the commission.

Applicants who appeared for the interviews are advised to check their status on the portal.

Those shortlisted will undergo a mandatory drug test to ascertain their suitability to teach children, the statement added.

The drug test will be conducted by the NDLEA and coordinated by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Mukail Olamilekan Aileru.

The commission said that the drug test certificate would be sent directly to its office by the NDLEA, as no candidate is permitted to access it on their own in order to curb counterfeiting.

“His Excellency has graciously approved full payment for the drug test for all 1,800 successful candidates, underscoring his commitment to a drug-free Kwara State.

“The test will begin on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and end on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Shortlisted candidates from Baruten, Edu, Kaiama, and Patigi are slated for Wednesday,” the statement said.

“Those from Ekiti, Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin will be tested on Thursday, April 10; Offa, Oke Ero, Oyun, and Moro are scheduled for Friday, April 11; while candidates from Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, and Ilorin West will have theirs on Saturday.

“The message is very clear: We are as interested in sound education as we are in having only tutors with sound minds and character.”

Successful applicants are also expected to sign a bond not to seek or accept transfers for six years, a policy response to the dearth of teachers in rural areas, the statement added.

“Shortlisted applicants are also required to present medical certificates from any State government hospital, as well as the original copies of their credentials for documentation. During this process, they will be required to submit photocopies of the same for record-keeping,” according to the statement.

The statement further noted that shortlisted applicants must submit handwritten letters accepting the job offer.

Other conditions of service will be outlined during the documentation process, it added.

The commission said the shortlisted candidates can take advantage of their drug test schedule to begin their documentation at its headquarters in Ilorin.

“We thank all the applicants who participated in this rigorous and competitive process. Our shortlist is exclusively based on merit, needs assessment, and equity, with zero political interference,” the statement said.

“This is in strict compliance with the directives of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, to strengthen public confidence in our schools, encourage excellence, and provide everyone with a fair chance to secure limited government placements, irrespective of their backgrounds. It is, indeed, another record-breaker, and we thank the Governor for this exemplary leadership.”

“These jobs were offered to competent and qualified indigenes, non-indigenes, and persons living with disabilities once they fell within the needs assessment and met the criteria set by the commission.”

