Kwara TESCOM Invites 180 Applicants For Makeup Interview

The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has invited 180 additional applicants who sat for its computer-based test (CBT) to a makeup interview aimed at filling gaps in certain subject areas across 15 of the State’s 16 Local Government Areas.

According to a statement by TESCOM’s Press Secretary, Sam Onile, the interview is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Ilorin.

“This is a makeup exercise affecting all local government areas except Ilorin West. Our analysis shows that some local governments have shortfalls in certain subject areas such as Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics, Islamic Studies, Christian Studies, History, Physics, Geography, French, Yoruba, and Commerce.

“We need to screen some of the applicants who meet the basic requirements from the CBT to fill these slots. This process is about balancing merit, equity, and realities for the overall benefit of the state.

“Those being invited are coming under special considerations to fill vacancies in their local government areas without compromising due process and competence.

“For instance, some of the supplementary invitees scored between 45 and 59, compared to the 60 cutoff for those initially invited for the first interview.

“Others scored 60 and above in the CBT but were either above 35 years of age or had graduated with third-class degrees in relevant subject areas. The initial requirement was a first- or second-class degree in a relevant discipline.”

“For clarity, the spread of the 180 invitees is as follows: Asa (4), Baruten (20), Edu (11), Ekiti (22), Ifelodun (3), Ilorin East (2), Ilorin South (16), Ilorin West (0), Irepodun (7), Isin (6), Kaiama (30), Moro (9), Offa (13), Oke Ero (20), Oyun (7), and Patigi (10),” the statement read.

