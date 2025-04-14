Kwara TESCOM: Eight Shortlisted Applicants Lose Slots

Share

At least eight of the 1,800 candidates shortlisted for teaching positions under the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) have tested positive for banned substances, automatically losing their slots to the next best-performing candidates in the highly competitive recruitment process.

This was disclosed in a statement by TESCOM Chairman, Bello Taoheed Abubakar, who noted that the affected candidates tested positive for hard drugs, including benzodiazepine, tramadol, cotinine, marijuana, and amphetamine which are all deemed unsafe for human health.

The drug tests were conducted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the full backing of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“A major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the next best-performing candidates from their respective local government areas,” the statement read.

“This move sends an unmistakable message about the State government’s zero tolerance for drug abuse. We have a duty of care not to expose children to individuals with a history of drug use under any circumstance.

“Again, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has etched his name in gold by insisting that recruitment into the teaching profession must be strictly based on merit and free from practices that could compromise quality education in our schools.

“He has proven himself to be a leader committed to giving every Kwaran a fair chance.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

