Kwara TESCOM: 5,928 Applicants Shortlisted For Interview

Share

Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has invited 5,928 applicants for interview in the ongoing senior school teachers’ recruitment exercise.

TESCOM Chairman, Mallam Bello Taoheed, said in a statement on Monday that the cutoff for Kwara State indigenes who applied to teach non-STEM subjects is 60 per cent, except for candidates from Baruten, Isin, Oke Ero, and Patigi whose cutoff is generally pegged at 50 per cent in order to harvest as many applicants as are required in the areas.

“The cutoff for all Kwara State indigenes who applied to teach STEM and STEM-related subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Computer, and Geography is 50%. This is to accommodate as many STEM subject teachers as are required to give our children across the three regions a good head-start in these core areas,” he said.

“However, all the 93 applicants from Kaiama Local Government Area are invited for the interview/screening exercise. This also applies to the (37) PWLDs who sat the CBT. The cutoff for all non-indigenes is 70% across all subject areas.”

The commission asked all the applicants to check the recruitment portal for their status, saying the interviews and screenings will hold between Tuesday, February 25 and Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Kwara State University International Conference Centre and Kwara State Banquet Hall from 8 a.m. prompt.

“The venue for the interviews and screenings fixed for Tuesday through Thursday is the KWASU International Conference Centre behind Ayoka Filling Centre, Sango, Ilorin, while the venue for Friday and Saturday will be the State Banquet Hall,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has directed all the applicants to attend the interview with the original copies of their credentials, including NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, birth certificate or court affidavits dated not earlier than June 30, 2024.

It said applicants shortlisted for the job will undergo drug tests at NDLEA-approved centres.

“Applicants must understand that this is a highly competitive process, out of which 1,800 will be hired to join the ranks of the resource persons across our senior secondary schools in the state,” the Chairman added.

Share

Please follow and like us: