Kwara Tasks IBEDC on Improved Power Supply

Worried by persistent blackouts in Kwara State, the state government yesterday called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for an improved service delivery. Commissioner for Energy in the state, AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy, made the appeal in Ilorin while receiving in audience the Kwara State Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Toyin Akinyosoye, and his team.

AbdulGaniy said: “You need to improve on your services, because we have many issues that have been brought to the Ministry by some communities. People complained about outrageous bills and unavailability of electricity, resulting in the downturn of many businesses.

“Now that the Electricity Act has been passed, states are now empowered to generate, transmit and distribute electricity, which may lead to competition in the energy sector among stakeholders.”

In his remarks, the state Director, Electrical Engineering, Engr. Anthony Ayodeji Alago, said the state government’s efforts to improve the wellbeing of residents in terms of infrastructural development, particularly by giving transformers to communities, despite that most of those communities have not been connected to the national grid by the distribution company.”