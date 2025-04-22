Kwara Gov Swears In Special Advisers, Auditor General, Others

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated two Special Advisers, the new Auditor General of the State, and seven Permanent Secretaries.

The appointees include Abdulrazaq Jiddah (Special Adviser on Special Duties), Umulkhaer Onaolamipo Ahmed Alaye (Special Adviser on Civic Engagement), and Alayande Fatai (Auditor General).

The new Permanent Secretaries are Afolabi Olaitan (Energy), Shittu Olufunke Mercy (Service Welfare), Abdulazeez Tinuke Risikat (Housing and Urban Development), Taoheed Abdullahi Ayodeji (Health), Abu Anthony Gana (Works), Salau Kabiru Abdullahi (Transportation), and Yahya Muhammed (Livestock Development).

The Governor charged the appointees to view their appointments as a privilege to serve both God and humanity.

“Your appointment places you in a privileged position to serve God and humanity, to make things better than you found them, and to contribute to the development of our state through your offices,” the Governor said during the inauguration in Ilorin, the State capital.

Notable attendees included a former House of Representatives member for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency and the first Gaskiya of Ilorin, Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo, as well as the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr. Abubakar Usman Jos.

The Governor urged the new appointees to serve with integrity and diligence.

“Please remember that you have been chosen from a population of over 3 million people. They look up to you as leaders, mentors, and exemplars.

“Kindly discharge this public trust with fairness to all, humility, and commitment to the highest ethical standards,” the Governor said.

“This is a team of achievers who are working hard to set new records. I urge you to bring fresh energy and integrity into your roles,” he added.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Saba Jubril, also tasked the appointees to be diligent and demonstrate a high level of commitment to their duties.

Jiddah, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRazaq for giving them the opportunity to serve and assured him they would not betray the trust placed in them.

