Kwara: Suspected Notorious Kidnapper In Police Net

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Mohammed Bello, also known as “Dandolo”.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the

arrest was made possible following an actionable intelligence received from Egbe, Kogi State, indicating that the suspect had fled to Patigi, Kwara State, to evade arrest.

Mohammed Bello, according to the statement, is suspected to be involved in a series of kidnapping operations in Egbe, Isanlu, and surrounding areas in Kogi State, adding that “upon receiving the information, the Command immediately deployed a surveillance team to track the suspect’s movements”.

The statement added: “A thorough search of various locations, including hotels in Patigi, was conducted. Eventually, the suspect was apprehended at an undisclosed location.

“This operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Egbe, Kogi State, led by Lieutenant Isah. The suspect has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Ilorin for further investigation.

“Mohammed Bello has confessed to several kidnapping incidents along the Omu-Aran-Ilofa-Osi-Eruku-Egbe road in Kwara State; and also kidnap incidents along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The CP assures the public that a discreet and thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure that justice is served. The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Kwara State and its environs.

“The Command extends its appreciation to members of the public and our security partners for their cooperation and swift action on this matter. We encourage citizens to continue providing timely information to assist in combating crime.”

