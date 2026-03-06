Kwara: Suspected Kidnappers, Cultists In Police Net

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested several suspected kidnappers, cultists and other criminal suspects in a series of intelligence-driven operations carried out across the state in recent weeks.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Ilorin, where he highlighted the Command’s recent successes in tackling violent crimes, including kidnapping, cultism and illegal possession of firearms.

Ojo said the operations were part of intensified efforts by the Command to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the safety of residents across the State.

He said, “The Kwara State Police Command has in recent weeks intensified intelligence-driven operations, strengthened tactical deployments, and collaborated with relevant security agencies to tackle violent crimes including kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and other threats to public safety.”

Among the cases highlighted by the CP was the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect, Gobri Yusuf, for alleged murder of a woman identified as Akanbi A, adding that the suspect, who was living with the deceased, allegedly attacked her with household items while she was bathing on January 14, 2026.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the suspect confessed to commiting the crime during interrogation, claiming he acted out of resentment after earlier attempts to poison the victim had failed.

“He allegedly concealed himself behind a door and attacked the deceased using household items. After committing the act, he changed his clothes and left the residence under the pretext of running an errand,” Ojo said, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are completed.

In another development, police operatives arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of construction workers and engineers along Owu Falls Road in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Ojo explained that the suspects were tracked and apprehended on February 26 after investigators detected one of the victims’ stolen mobile phones in active use.

“Through digital tracking and actionable intelligence, operatives were able to identify and locate the suspects. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate,” he said.

The police also arrested 10 suspected kidnappers in Oro-Ago community of Ifelodun LGA during a joint operation on March 1. Ten Bajaj Boxer motorcycles believed to be used for kidnapping and banditry operations were recovered during the raid.

The Commissioner of Police said intelligence reports indicated that the group had planned to infiltrate the area to service and refit motorcycles used for criminal operations.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects including a mechanic who acted as the technical facilitator responsible for maintaining the motorcycles used for the operations,” he said.

In Moro Local Government Area, police operatives arrested a 23-year-old woman, Awawu Maliki Bodo, during a search operation at a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Dogo Fulani Camp via Olooru. A revolver and three live cartridges were recovered from the premises.

Ojo said the woman, believed to be the wife of a suspected kidnap kingpin currently on the run, is assisting investigators with useful information, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

Similarly, three suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation along Duro/Kpada Road in Patigi Local Government Area. A locally fabricated revolver loaded with six rounds of live AK-47 calibre ammunition and an unregistered motorcycle were recovered from them.

The police also confirmed the arrest of three suspected cult members linked to the killing of a 28-year-old man, Victor Mathew Nwachukwu, who was shot dead in January in the Kulende area of Ilorin.

Ojo said the suspects confessed to belonging to the Aiye and Alora secret cult groups operating within the Ilorin metropolis.

Exhibits recovered from them included firearms, live ammunition, battle axes, cult insignia portraits and charms suspected to be used for criminal activities.

In a related incident, police arrested a suspected cult leader, Sofiullahi Ibrahim Idowu, popularly known as “ID”, after he allegedly aimed a locally made firearm at a police officer during a confrontation in the Olunlade area of Ilorin.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the suspect admitted during interrogation that he was once the top leader of the Eiye Confraternity in the area and had intended to shoot the officer before he was overpowered and arrested.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of Noah Olorunyomi for alleged culpable homicide and attempted murder in Erin-Ile community. Police said the suspect allegedly shot and killed a farmer, Shina R, on a cashew plantation and also shot another victim, Idris M, earlier the same day.

Ojo noted that the injured victim survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Commissioner of Police said all suspects remain in custody and will be prosecuted after investigations are concluded.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state, stressing that the successes recorded were part of broader reforms in policing.

“These achievements clearly demonstrate the command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in Kwara State through intelligence-led policing and decisive tactical interventions,” he said.

Ojo also urged residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information, noting that effective policing requires the cooperation of the public.

“Security remains a collective responsibility. We urge citizens to continue providing credible and actionable intelligence to assist the police in combating crime,” he added.

