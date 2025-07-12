Kwara: Suspected Kidnappers, Arms Traffickers In Police Net

The Kwara State Police Command has recorded a string of successful operations aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates across the state, including those involved in kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and drug trafficking.

Commissioner of Police, Adekinmi Ojo, who disclosed this in Ilorin at a press briefing on Friday evening, said the breakthroughs were a result of intensified intelligence-led policing and community collaboration.

He said: “In one of the operations, a patrol team arrested a suspect, Saheed Jimoh Adekeja, around the Federal Government College area of Ilorin. The suspect, caught with a locally fabricated pistol and suspected Indian hemp, claimed the firearm was given to him by one Muritala” for use in guarding a farm in Awe Village. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accomplice and uncover the network behind illegal arms supply.

“In another operation, officers disrupted a suspicious gathering in an uncompleted building in Amoyo. Though the suspects fled, a locally made double-barrel pistol was recovered. Investigations later identified a known drug peddler, Olamide (alias “Bold”), as a key figure in the group. He is currently being hunted by security forces.”

The Command, according to the Commissioner of Police, also uncovered a more disturbing case involving the abduction of a man, Dauda, in Okuta, adding that the victim was, however, rescued “following a gun battle between police operatives and the kidnappers in a forested area. One of the gang leaders, Idirisu Sariki, was arrested and confessed to being part of a syndicate terrorising communities in Baruten Local Government Area. An AK-47 rifle and a red Golf car suspected to be used for operations were recovered”.

“Similarly, three women — Aisha Haruna, Rabi Umaru, and Fatimoh Abubakar — were arrested at Babanla Motor Park with an AK-47 rifle and 31 rounds of live ammunition. The weapons, police said, were being transported to a suspected kidnapper named Saleh, operating out of Baba-Sango forest. One of the suspects reportedly intended to reunite with her husband, a known member of the kidnapping ring,” he added.

CP Ojo revealed another disturbing arrest where two men, Suleiman Jamiu and Mumini Mohammed, were found with over N11 million in cash during a stop-and-search operation in the Share axis, adding that “the money is believed to be ransom from previous kidnappings. Jamiu had previously evaded arrest in a kidnapping case reported in February.

“Also brought to book were Mohammed Olaiya Dende, Mohammed Dende, and Somo Gida, who were charged in connection with coordinated kidnapping attacks on Oro community. One of their operations led to the death of a man, Olugbo Jamiu, at a cashew factory.

“In the Gbugbu area of Lafiagi, police, with the help of vigilantes, arrested six suspects linked to a kidnapping ring led by a notorious criminal, Tambaya, who remains at large. The group reportedly kidnapped residents in border towns and provided operational support for ransom demands. Firearms were recovered from their hideouts.

“Finally, the police apprehended Buba Lawal in Oko Community after local vigilantes raised an alarm. He was found with an AK-47 magazine containing eight live rounds. Investigations suggest he was en route to connect with other members of a kidnapping gang.”

Commissioner Ojo has, however, reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to eradicating violent crime in Kwara. “Let these arrests send a strong message to criminal elements: Kwara State will never be a safe haven for your activities. We are watching, and we will act decisively,” he stated.

According to the CP, investigations into all cases are ongoing, and efforts continue to arrest accomplices and dismantle remaining criminal networks across the state.