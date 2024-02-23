Kwara Students Hail AbdulRazaq For Pro-Masses Programmes

The leadership of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Kwara State have applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his pro-masses programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal and high cost of living.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin on Wednesday, the National President of the NAKSS, Comrade Abdulwahab Arewa, and his NANS counterpart, Comrade Issa Abdulgafar, appealed to the governor to continue to prioritize the interest of students, especially at this critical time.

The student’s leadership, who commended Governor Abdulrazaq for priorizing the welfare of students, even before the advent of economic hardship in the country, said that the governor had proven to be a humble and proactive man, “who never gets tired of listening to the yearnings of the students, as improvement of our affairs has always remained a topmost part of his agenda.

“The governor has also approved most of our pressing demands, including the annual bursary payment, scholarship for Law students as well as some other palliatives that are tailored towards alleviating the economic hardship on the students”.

The students also wanted the inclusion of private school students schooling in Kwara state in the students’ bursary disbursement.

On the current state of the economy and its resultant challenges, the students said that “as good and patriotic ambassadors, our spirit must remain unbowed as things will soon turn around for the better. This is only a step towards achieving economic transformation and reformation which we all crave for.

“Let us remain optimistic as the Kwara state government, under the purposeful leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is judiciously deploying resources at her disposal to make life easier for people, especially students in the state. Aside from the palliatives being given to students, various strategic measures have also been put in place to address the rising cost of food and other basic amenities in the state.”

They urged students across the state not to be manipulated or used as agents of disrupting the peace and serenity of the state by any individual or group.

“As a result of this, I urge you all to remain calm and hopeful in the cause of building a new nation that will be full of great opportunities for all of us to thrive.

“We must not allow ourselves to be manipulated or used as agents of destroying the peace and serenity of the state by any individual or group. We must, at all times, ensure that our hope in a New Nigerian remains very much alive” the student leaders said.