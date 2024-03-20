Kwara Special Adviser Canvasses Empowerment Of Women With AI For Food Security, Poverty Alleviation

The Special Adviser to the Kwara State Governor on Legal Matters, Sambo Muritala, has canvassed the empowerment of women to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the achievement of food security and poverty alleviation in Nigeria and globally.

He stated that the advantages offered by AI should be maximized to support small-scale farmers and eradicate poverty, enhance rural development, and improve food security.

He spoke virtually as a lead discussant at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) at United Nations Headquarters, New York, United States of America organized by Renew Our Earth, a United States registered Non-For-Profit Organization and Chairman Human Rights and Rule of Law Committee of African Bar Association headed by Dr Ugoji Adanma Eze, Esq.

The theme of the summit was “Empowering Women to Use the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for Achieving Food Security and Poverty Alleviation.”

Muritala said: “The present administration in Kwara State, Nigeria under the leadership of His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has identified the insecurity in food availability as an area that requires urgent attention.

“Therefore, the introduction of a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) initiative with the Chinese and French governments to ensure food security and economic sustainability in the state. The State government has equally prioritized the active involvement of women in the running of state affairs.

“At present, 50% of the state cabinet members are women surpassing the formulated 35% Affirmative Action of women involvement in all governance processes, which is a national gender policy of 2006 in Nigeria.

“The state government has equally identified that women with their softer skills have a veritable hand to handle AI processes to ensure the predicted result when he appointed women as Commissioner of Agriculture, Finance, Education and Human Capital Development among other important portfolios in his cabinet.

“The Kwara State provides avenues for women and young adults enterprises to thrive and be profitable. Also are opportunities for human resources and social capital in the state that can leverage the IoT- and AI-driven technologies to enhance food security and alleviate poverty.

“We are very open to knowledge sharing, skill transfer, equipment and capacity building support towards achieving the application of IoT- and AI-driven technologies into the agricultural sub-sector of our economy to achieve the desired food security goal of the present administration.

“I must further acknowledge the United Nations for coming up with this topic at this critical moment when hunger and poverty drained the sense of morality off humanity. I must equally appreciate Dr Ugoji Adanma Eze Esq., the President of Renew Our Earth., for giving the event a complete human face.”