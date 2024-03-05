Kwara Speaker Harps On Skills Acquisition Programmes For Youth

…as 120 Kwarans benefit from skills acquisition programmes

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has advocated more empowerment and skills acquisition programmes for the youths to make them self-reliant.

Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu, who spoke at the graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of empowerment and skills acquisition programmes sponsored by the Chief Whip, Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabriel, in Osi, Ekiti Local Government area of the state, lauded the sponsor of the skills acquisition programme for empowering the youths in his constituency, charging the beneficiaries to put into use all they have been taught so that they can be self-reliant.

He said: “I want to congratulate the beneficiaries of this skills acquisition programme, I am sure you have all learned one or two skills that if put into use, it is capable of making you self-reliant. I, therefore, urge you to make good use of the knowledge that you have gained so that in the near future, you can become employers of labour.

“As lawmakers and representatives of our constituents, we are committed to complementing the efforts of His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his administration targeted at youth empowerment and we will continue to do just that, I am confident that similar empowerment programs like what we are witnessing today would be implemented across other constituencies by my colleagues.”

The Speaker also assured the gathering that the 2024 approved and recently signed budget of the state government would soon ensure that more dividends of democracy are evenly distributed across the 16 Local Government areas and 193 wards.

“I want to commend the sponsor of this laudable programme for another wonderful initiative and for building on the achievements he recorded in the 9th Assembly, indeed Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabriel, the Chief Whip of the Kwara State House of Assembly has proven to be a resourceful and responsible representative to his constituents through his impacts and contributions, Ekiti state constituency and by extension Ekiti Local Government area is lucky to have Hon Gabriel as their son and representative,” the Speaker added.

The graduation ceremony for the 120 beneficiaries was attended by dignitaries from far and near, including the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ojo Olayiwola Oyebode, the House Leader, Hon Abdulkadir Oba Magaji, Hon Mohammed Baba Salihu, Kwara State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, an APC Chieftain, Chief J. B. Ayeni.