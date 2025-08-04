Kwara Speaker Hails Veteran Journalist, Akanbi, On Birthday

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has felicitated a renowned broadcast and media personality, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, on the occasion of his birthday.

“I congratulate one of Kwara’s best hands in the media industry, a media personality and a successful journalist who is retired but not tired of continuing to do his best in the media industry, especially as the Chairman of the National League of Veteran Journalists, NALVEJ, where he continues to inform, educate and hold power accountable,” Rt Hon. Engr Danladi-Salihu stated in a statement issued on Monday.

He also commended the NALVEJ Chairman for his community development efforts and his mentorship of the upcoming journalists to uphold the principles and ethics of journalism.

The Speaker, on behalf of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the Tenth Legislature, wished Alhaji Tunde Akanbi a birthday filled with love, laughter and joy.