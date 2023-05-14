Kwara South Suffering From Clear-Cut Leadership – Kwara Dep Governor

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi has challenged the leaders of thought in the Kwara South Senatorial District on the clear-cut leader that would provide directions for prosperity for the people of the district.

Alabi made the call while speaking at the Kwara South Leaders retreat held at Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Irepodun Local Government area of the state at the weekend.

According to him “To achieve our goals of creating prosperous Kwara South, we need a leader that would be providing directions.

Nothing meaningful can be achieved without a clear-cut leader as a group of people.

“Everybody is claiming to be a leader in Kwara South, and it can never work like that. we need to choose a leader that will be speaking for us.

“We can only achieve our desires when we work and come together as one strong voice.

“Nobody will fight for us, we have to do it by ourselves. It’s normal to have political differences but passion for development must bring us together.

“We must reason beyond personal interest, the people that often have the privilege to talk to the people in authority must be seen championing our collective interest of development, not sycophancy and selfish agenda.

“The problem we have in Nigeria is that sycophancy is too much around the people in positions of authority. The biggest thriving business in Nigeria after Oil and Gas is sycophancy” Alabi said

Earlier in his opening remarks, the convener of the retreat, Dr Thomas Adewumi, stated that the initiative was to change the narrative of development in Kwara South senatorial district positively.

“No nation can go beyond the potential of her leader.

“The lawmakers representing us must be ready to collaborate with the state and federal governments to bring real development to Kwara South.

“There is no better time to do this than this period of Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRazaq and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

“It is time to challenge those representing us to be more proactive and work along with constituents on initiatives and projects that will transform the economic fortune of Kwara South.

“It’s a pity that the senator and the other two National Assembly Members representing us are not here, but, those close to them must tell them that, it’s no longer business as usual.

“Our public office holders must be reminded that they have accepted the offer to lead, and it comes with responsibilities, and as elected officials, they are to serve with people, not rule.

“We now have a team that will be assessing their performance periodically.

“I’m very disappointed with their absence, this is about people, they should be ready to take leadership, or resign if they are not ready for the development and unity of Kwara South.

“Our royal fathers must also be ready to tell us the truth when we are not doing it right. This is the best way to bring development.”

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers at the retreat, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Bolaji Alebiosu, saluted the courage of the convener to speak truth to power and also expressed disappointment in the absence of the National Assembly members, stated that the story would have been the difference if it is Wasiu Ayinde that come to play music or another frivolous outing.

The royal father, however, urged the elected officeholders to wake up for real development and said people will no longer tolerate failure.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the Retreat, a member of the KSDI and former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin, said the Retreat would now be held quarterly.

He praised Governor AbdulRazaq, who joined the Retreat online, for his Pan- Kwaran disposition on Governance

The retreat was graced by the newly elected State Assembly Members, top government officers from the senatorial district, and indigenes of Kwara South across and beyond the county.