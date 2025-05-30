Kwara South Residents Laud Abdulrasaq On Dev’t, Infrastructure

Share

Members of Kwara South Development Initiative have lauded the transformative achievements of Governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq since coming on board six years ago.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Convener, Johnson Adewunmi particularly commended the governor for driving sustainable development, economic growth, and social progress across the state.

Adewunmi on behalf of his group stated that Governor AbdulRazaq has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving the lives of citizens of the state through strategic initiatives and impactful policies.

According to Adewunmi, some of the notable milestones the governor had achieved since assumption of office cut across several sectors of the state and have impacted positively on the lives of residents.

He listed the sectors where the current government had recorded positive strides to include, sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, infrastructural development.

He stated that the state government made “Significant investments in educational infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum reforms have led to improved literacy rates and increased access to quality education for our youth.

In the area of healthcare delivery, he stated that “The expansion of healthcare facilities, provision of essential medical equipment, and enhanced health services have contributed to better health outcomes for residents.”

On economic empowerment, he stated that several initiatives had been made by the state government all aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises, adding that “agriculture, and vocational training have stimulated economic activity and job creation within the state.”

The group added that under the current regime, the state government has carried out major road projects, urban renewal programs, and improved transportation networks have enhanced connectivity and facilitated economic integration.

While praising the Abdulrasak led government’s commitment to accountability and transparency, the group added that the governor’s visionary leadership continues to inspire hope and confidence among the people of Kwara.

“His unwavering dedication to building a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Kwara State has set a strong foundation for future generations.

“We call on all residents and stakeholders to support the ongoing efforts and collaborate towards realising the full potential of our beloved state.”

