Kwara Signs Partnership Deal With IHS Towers On Innovation Hub

Kwara State Government has struck a deal with global telecoms giant, IHS Towers on how to effectively deploy the Ilorin Innovation Hub to deliver on its core objectives of making the state the go-to place for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship as well as drive rapid socioeconomic growth.

“Today’s MoU signing represents a dream come true for our administration,” Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Saturday shortly after signing the deal in Ilorin, the state capital, at an event attended by top government officials and IHS leaders led by its chief executive officer Mohammed Darwish.

“In an age increasingly dominated by digital natives whose lives revolve around technology as well as digital naturals who live the realities of technology and the advantages it offers, we saw a need to lead in giving necessary skills and support to these important cohorts and leverage the same to build a stronger economy.

‘Our objectives are to offer the tools, resources, and environment that innovators and startups require to flourish, especially in the realm of digital and tech skills. By this, we see a future where Kwara sees job creation, poverty reduction, and improved well-being of the people.

“But having the right partnership and technical support to run this tech space is critical to achieving these objectives, efficiency and sustainability.

“This is why I am excited about this strategic partnership with the global tech giant IHS Towers to drive the project. With its proven expertise and legacy of innovation, HIS fits into our vision for this initiative.

“This is a partnership of huge mutual benefits. IHS is offering technical and organisational support in the operations, maintenance and management of in exchange for certain benefits such as the use and operation of the hub for the delivery of IHS training and ancillary programmes as well as branding rights, among other things.”

The facility is envisioned to be a leading centre for technology and innovation in Nigeria, focusing on fostering disruptive ideas and supporting startups.

Temi Kolawole, the Innovation Hub’s Managing Director, remarked on the synergy between the two entities: “This partnership has identified a mutual focal point in our shared passion for innovation, digital skill enhancement, and job creation. We’re committed to ensuring the Hub’s sustainability and leaving a legacy, fuelled by Governor AbdulRahman’s vision for youth development that will trigger state and national development.”

Kolawole also mentioned the upcoming collaboration of the Ilorin Innovation Hub with the Federal Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy on various programmes, with IHS Towers as a mutual partner.

Darwish commended Kwara State’s progressive digital policies, particularly the free Right of Way for Fiber Optic Cable deployment, which is critical in facilitating the growth of the digital economy in the state.

Engr Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, said: “Your Excellency sir, I just want to say a big thank you for the good work you are doing in Kwara state. As Chairman of the Association of Telecom Providers in Nigeria, the report we have received is that Kwara is one of the most friendly states for network operators.

So, on behalf of the association, I want to thank you for being such a good leader. Kwara is not just on a globe map but Kwara is a state of reference for good governance and good leadership.

Kazeem Oladipo, Vice President of IHS Towers, said the Governor has shown a good vision for the state, and that is paying off already in different areas.