Kwara Sets To Host Confed Cup In Ilorin

Kwara United on Wednesday announced its plan to host this year’s CAF Confederation Cup clash with Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in Ilorin, despite lingering doubts over the approval of the Rashidi Yekini Stadium.

The club’s media officer, Ayodeji Ismail, said on Tuesday that renovation works at the stadium were advancing steadily, adding that they are now awaiting an official inspection from the Confederation of African Football.

Ismail said, “If things work out for us, we should be playing at home because renovation is going on massively.”

“The dressing room and other facilities are being worked on, but we are waiting for the official confirmation and announcement from CAF. For now, we are hopeful we will be allowed to play in Ilorin.”

Ismail revealed that the facility is yet to be inspected by CAF, explaining that the last assessment was conducted by Nigeria Football Federation officials about a month ago, just before the start of the domestic league season.

“They told us some of the things we needed to do so that the stadium can meet CAF standards.

“We immediately swung into action, and corrections are ongoing. We are waiting for the next CAF visit, although we don’t know when that will be.”

Kwara United General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, told our correspondent that the club remains in close contact with the NFF, assuring that a decision on the venue will be made public in the coming days.

While uncertainty lingers over Ilorin, fellow Nigerian campaigners Remo Stars have already received clearance to host their CAF Champions League fixtures at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, an announcement the club confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

Reports suggest the Harmony Boys could also be forced to shift to Abeokuta, following the setback in securing late approval for their Ilorin base.