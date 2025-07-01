Kwara Sensitises Stakeholders On Small Claims Court

The Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC), in collaboration with the Kwara State High Court of Justice, has held a two-day sensitisation workshop on the newly established Small Claims Court (SCC) aimed at promoting access to speedy justice and improving the business environment.

The workshop, which ran from Monday to Tuesday, brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara; local government chairmen and vice chairmen; magistrates; senior government officials; legal practitioners; bureaucrats; and market leaders.

Themed around promoting quick and affordable access to justice, the sessions covered topics such as Understanding the Small Claims Court and Pre-Trial Process, Legal Processes in Kwara State’s SCC, and Filing, Trial, and Judgment Timelines.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Adebara said the creation of the Small Claims Court is a significant step toward providing a swift and cost-effective mechanism for resolving minor commercial disputes.

“The court offers a much-needed solution, especially for small business owners and those pursuing simple debt recovery or liquidated money claims not exceeding ₦3 million,” he said. “It eliminates procedural bottlenecks, reduces litigation costs, and ultimately strengthens confidence in the justice system.”

Justice Adebara noted that the court would also play a key role in decongesting existing District Courts and serve as a catalyst for economic growth.

Chairperson of the Ease of Doing Business Council and Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the SCC was another bold reform under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to eliminate obstacles to justice and promote business-friendly reforms.

“This court is especially critical to our micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of our economy,” she said. “It offers them a swift and low-cost avenue to enforce contracts and safeguard their rights.”

She noted that the initiative aligns with the broader State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) agenda, which focuses on improving land administration, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and expanding economic opportunities.

Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bola Olukoju, urged participants to support the administration’s reform agenda aimed at making Kwara a hub of innovation, enterprise, and prosperity.

Justice Ibijoke Olawoyin, Chairperson of the Judicial Committee on Small Claims Courts, emphasised the speed of the SCC process. She explained that judgments are expected within 14 days after the conclusion of hearings, with the full process concluded within 60 days.

Other key speakers at the workshop included Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr Mary Arinde; Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Afees Abolore; Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Hon Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola; KWIRS Chair, Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; and Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr Abdulraheem Malik.

Each highlighted the administration’s strides in creating an enabling environment for investment and access to justice.