Kwara Sensitises Judicial Officers, Citizens On Small Claims Courts

Share

The Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) has sensitised key stakeholders in the judiciary and business community on the procedures and benefits of the newly established Small Claims Courts (SCC) in the State.

The sensitisation programme, held in Ilorin, the State capital, was organised in collaboration with the Kwara State High Court of Justice.

It was attended by the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Adebara; members of the state cabinet; high court judges and magistrates; the Executive Chairman of KW-IRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; legal professionals led by the Chairman of the NBA Ilorin Branch, Suleiman Hassan Kosemani; as well as leaders of the State Artisans Congress and marketers’ associations.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Adebara noted that the timeframe for the prosecution of cases under the SCC would be relatively short, offering substantial relief to claimants and lawyers handling such cases.

He urged all stakeholders to support the initiative and charged judicial officers to perform their duties diligently and resist all forms of financial inducement.

He also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritising the welfare of judicial officers.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Finance and Chairperson of the EODBC, Hauwa Nuru, said the programme aimed to equip key stakeholders—legal practitioners, entrepreneurs, government agencies, and the general public—with a clear understanding of the court’s operations and benefits.

She explained that the SCC is designed to offer a simplified, swift, and cost-effective mechanism for resolving commercial disputes involving small monetary claims, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the state’s economy.

“This initiative aligns with the objectives of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), a Federal Government programme implemented in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the World Bank,” Nuru said.

She added that through SABER, the state is working to enhance land administration efficiency, strengthen regulatory frameworks, improve investment promotion services, and ensure transparency in government-to-business interactions.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the gathering aimed to bring all stakeholders on the same page regarding the operations of the SCC. He thanked the Chief Judge and judiciary stakeholders for their support in advancing the state’s ease of doing business agenda.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the Judicial Committee on Small Claims Courts, Justice I.O. Olawoyin, explained that Article 12 of the District Court Law mandates judges to deliver judgment within 14 days after the conclusion of a hearing, with the entire process from filing to judgment not exceeding 60 days.

Magistrate M.O. Adeniyi added that the court’s proceedings will be accessible, affordable, accountable, and time-efficient.

The Babaloja General of Kwara State, Abdullahi Sa’ad, described the court as a welcome development for traders, particularly those struggling with credit repayments, noting the inefficiencies of the regular court system.

The Iyaloja General of the State, Muibat Olumo, also commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the initiative, describing it as timely and cost-saving for market women.

Share