Kwara Revenue Agency Promotes 248 Staff, Upgrade 188 Others

…Urges renewed dedication by staff

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the promotion and step upgrade of 436 staff of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS).

The approval is in recognition of the contributions of the staff towards the revenue mobilisation mandate and in appreciation of an unprecedented achievement of N35.4bn, representing 112 per cent of the IGR budget of the State for the year 2022, which was a great leap from 95.5 per cent achieved in 2021.

The promotion exercise had 248 staff comprising, 50 in the senior cadre and 198 in the junior cadre, while 188 staff received letters of step upgrade.

It would be recalled that in the KW-IRS 2021 staff appraisal, 332 staff were promoted, while 235 staff were upgraded.

The KW-IRS in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Shade Omoniyi, expressed its profound appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for the opportunity and avenue to explore various innovations over the years and also appreciated taxpayers and other stakeholders who are strategic in supporting its seamless processes of tax administration in the State.

The Service restated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of staff by continuing to make remarkable achievements in line with best practices, intensifying strategic engagements with taxpayers and stakeholders, continuous blockage of revenue leakages through implementation of new initiatives and prompt deployment of modern-day technology towards actualisation of the set IGR target for the year 2023.

“The Service will not relent in providing conducive work and business environment, placement of premium on its workforce through an extensive training plan for all, as relevant to its operations, better service delivery, health care and work-life balance of staff to improve revenue drive for the State,” the statement added.

It further appreciated and charged the staff to continue to work tirelessly in ensuring the set target is met and remain focused and dedicated to the assigned duty of revenue administration in the State by embracing innovations required in doing more together to achieve more success.