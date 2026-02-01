Kwara Reopens Schools As Security Forces Hunt Bandits

All schools across Kwara State, particularly those shut due to insecurity in their areas, have been directed by the state government to reopen from Monday, February 2, 2026.

Sunday Telegraph reports that schools in certain Local Government Areas in the state could not resume for the second term academic session due to persistent banditry and kidnappings.

In a statement issued by Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said school authorities have been notified of the decision, which came amid continuous security operations to neutralise all threats to the public, including schools.

“The government deems the situation now to be a lot better than it was before. Even so, we continue to maintain vigilance.

“Security operations continue steadily to sustain the gains of the past weeks while the government builds community resilience along with the kinetic efforts,” the statement added.