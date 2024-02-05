Kwara releases N1.03bn to offset LG workers, pensioners’ salary arrears

The Kwara State Government has committed another sum of N1.03 billion to offset the salary arrears the last administration owed local government workers, basic school teachers and pensioners. It would be recalled that the government had repeatedly said it was committed to settling the arrears it inherited from the past administration as resources permit. Also, in January, the government began the payment of 100 per cent CONHESS for health workers at the local government levels – along with the monthly palliatives of N10,000 per worker and pensioner.

Between January 2020 and January 2024, according to a statement by the state Ministry of Finance, the government has spent at least N5.5 billion to offset the arrears of salary and gratuities for SUBEB teachers, local government workers and local government pensioners alone — apart from meeting its multi billion naira monthly obligations to these categories of workers and many others since it was elected in 2019.