Kwara Reiterates Commitment To Supporting Local Production

The Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting and supporting local production as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development in the State.

The assurance was given by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, during a courtesy visit to her by the Muslimah Entrepreneur Business Forum, ahead of the upcoming Pre-Ramadan Trade Affair.

Dr Nuru described the Pre-Ramadan Trade Affair as a strategic platform for increasing the visibility, accessibility, and competitiveness of locally-made goods, noting that the initiative was in alignment with the state government’s broader agenda of empowering indigenous producers and strengthening the local economy.

“The trade affair provides an important opportunity to showcase our local products and connect our entrepreneurs to wider markets.

The Kwara State Government remains committed to supporting local production and ensuring that our goods and services meet the standards required to compete effectively,” Dr Nuru said.

She further emphasised the critical role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in driving inclusive economic growth, job creation, and community development.

According to her, empowering local entrepreneurs, particularly women-owned businesses, is essential to building a resilient and self-sustaining economy.

Dr Nuru assured the Forum of the state government’s continued support for initiatives that promote enterprise development, ethical trade, and sustainable livelihoods, noting that collaboration with stakeholders remains central to achieving these objectives.

She also expressed appreciation to the organisers of the Pre-Ramadan Trade Affair, reaffirming the government’s readiness to partner on future initiatives that encourage local production and contribute to the State’s economic development.

Earlier, the Convener of the Muslimah Entrepreneur Business Forum, Hajia Saliu Fatimah Adejumoke, sought the support of the Ministry of Finance and invited the State Government to grace the Pre-Ramadan Trade Affair 3.0.

She explained that the initiative is focused on economic empowerment, ethical business practices, and sustainable development among Muslimah entrepreneurs.

Hajia Fatimah noted that the Pre-Ramadan Trade Affair serves as a vital platform for enterprise growth, job creation, and community impact in preparation for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She added that government participation and support would significantly enhance the event and inspire hundreds of women-owned businesses striving for excellence and meaningful contributions to society.