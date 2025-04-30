Kwara Reiterates Commitment To Citizens’ Socio-Economic Devt

Share

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the people’s socioeconomic development by enhancing access to electricity, particularly in rural communities, through the provision of power infrastructure for citizens.

This was disclosed yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Energy, Engr. AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy, at the quarterly inter-ministerial press briefing.

AbdulGaniy, while highlighting the Q1 2025 achievements of the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, explained that the procurement and installation of a transformer and its accessories at the Fire Service Station in Ilorin was to ensure reliable access to electricity at the station, and also improve operational effectiveness of emergency response services in the State and its environs by the Fire Service.

In addition, he said the repair of two 2.5MVA, 33/11KV transformers at Igbaja in Ifelodun local government area was a vital intervention to restore power to the community and surrounding areas, including Okeyapo, Yaru, Mosudo, Balogun-Oja, Ilupeju, Atiran, Kajola, Ibare, and Onijo, adding that the intervention would boost local economies by enabling artisans, traders, farmers, and small businesses to operate efficiently.

“This achievement is a testament to the proactive and people – focused leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose administration continues to prioritise infrastructure that empowers communities and promotes inclusive development”, he added.

