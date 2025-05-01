Kwara Records Major Fiscal Gains In Q1 2025 – Commissioner

Share

The Kwara State Ministry of Finance has recorded major fiscal gains in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration’s commitment to prudent financial management and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking during the Q1 2025 Ministerial Briefing, Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, announced a 16 percent rise in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) compared to the same period in 2024.

She attributed the growth to effective investment strategies and tax reforms designed to reduce reliance on federal allocations.

“This growth underscores our commitment to financial autonomy and sustainable economic development,” Nuru said.

She also disclosed that the state secured over $85 million in performance-based grants under the World Bank’s Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, ranking Kwara among the top-performing states nationwide.

Highlighting further achievements, Nuru noted a 45.8 percent reduction in the state’s domestic debt stock, describing it as one of the most sustainable debt profiles in Nigeria. She added that key fiscal indicators remain within sustainable thresholds, reinforcing the state’s sound financial health.

“The 2025 budget of ₦584.69 billion was published promptly, reflecting our commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility,” she said.

“We have continued automating financial processes, adopted IPSAS, and implemented real-time expenditure monitoring to boost efficiency and accountability.”

She reaffirmed the state’s policy of timely payment of salaries and pensions and urged state and local government workers and retirees to participate in the ongoing Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA) exercise to avoid payment disruptions.

Nuru credited Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership for the successes, describing his support as pivotal to the ministry’s achievements.

Share