Kwara Records Lowest Child Mortality Rate In Nigeria, Says NDHS Survey

Kwara State has the lowest child mortality rate in Nigeria, according to the latest Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

During the first quarterly meeting of the Kwara State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Health Care (PHC) in Ilorin, Professor Nusirat Elelu, Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, revealed that the State recorded only two child deaths per 1,000 live births, the best in the country.

Elelu credited the State’s success to improved healthcare practices, such as better-skilled birth attendants at PHCs, and government initiatives like free Mama Kits for pregnant women. She also urged fathers to encourage immunisation and vaccination for their children.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state task force, Mr. Kayode Alabi, highlighted the need for local government chairmen to strengthen efforts in promoting healthcare.

Dr. Emmanuel Eyitayo, representing the WHO, commended the state’s efforts in improving immunisation coverage.

