Kwara Receives 1200 Bags Of Rice From FG

Gov directs its immediate distribution to less privileged

Kwara State Government has received two trucks containing exactly 1,200 bags of rice from the Federal Government, as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed its immediate distribution to the less privileged through the Local Government structures in the state.

“The government took delivery of the rice on Thursday. The Governor has now directed that these be shared to the less privileged immediately. The local government authorities are to supervise the distribution,” according to a Government House statement on Tuesday.

“The Governor demands that various stakeholders, especially community-based groups and traditional institutions, be consulted to generate the list of the beneficiaries on a non-partisan basis.

“The state government, meanwhile, is still awaiting delivery of three more trucks of bags of rice, which would be distributed in like manner.

“The Governor expresses profound appreciation to the Federal Government, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the kind gesture.”

Kwara State Government had earlier rolled out several palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, including the ongoing e-process to give stipends to students of Kwara State origin.