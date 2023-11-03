Kwara Reaffirms Commitment To Students’ Academic Prowess

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to programmes that would improve intelligence quotient among students and also boost their healthy academic performance.

Disclosing this at the grand finale of the 2023 Tax Club Quiz Competition, organised by the state Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), in Ilorin, the state capital, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’daatu Modibo Kawu, said the state government has continually encouraged academic activities capable of promoting intellectual prowess in future chosen profession by the students in the state.

Hajia Kawu noted that the just concluded annual quiz competition is germane and crucial, “based on its mental development, academic excellence and futuristic capacity building among our students”, adding that her Ministry is poised to embrace innovative approaches that would enhance healthy academic competitions and boost self-confidence among the students.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdulqadri Mahe, promised to invest more in education as well as encourage the KW-IRS further in their mandate.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs Sade Omoniyi, stressed the need for reading culture and dedicated learning among the youths, adding that 231 students entered the competition, but were eventually trimmed to 18 before six finalists eventually contested.

Explaining that the competition was in three categories: teachers, schools, and students, the KW-IRS boss added that Stepping Stone College, Ilorin emerged winner in the school category with a N2.5m financial reward.

Others were: the first runner-up, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus College which won N1.5m and the third runner-up, Government Secondary School, Lafiagi which went away with N1m.

In the students’ category, the overall winner got N400,000, the first runner-up N300,000, while the third runner-up was given N200,000.

The first teacher collected N150,000, the second N100,000 and the third N50,000.