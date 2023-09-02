Kwara Re-Awards Contract For ICT Innovation Hub

Kwara state Government has re-awarded the contract for the ongoing Information Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Hub to another contractor, MC&T Limited.

The Director of Personnel Finance and Supply of the state Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology, Mr Amos Tunde Thompson, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, during the official handing over of the project to the new contractor.

In his remarks, the Director, who said the project is already at 80 per cent completion stage, charged the new contractor to align with all relevant stakeholders without any compromise in order to actualise the vision and mission of Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Amos added that the objective for establishing the Innovation Hub was to expand the structure of ICT in the state which would further enhance and give room to the existing and potential ICT investors to thrive in the State.

He said the establishment of the project would also create thousands of job opportunities for women and youths across the production value chain, increase the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and also boost the state economy

Also speaking, the Director of the Project, Alhaji AbdulSalam, thanked the state government for awarding the contract to the company, assuring the state government of solid and timely delivery of the project.