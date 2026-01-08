Kwara Ranks First Nationwide In L-PRES Performance Assessment

Kwara State has emerged as the top-ranked state in the final performance assessment of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) among the 20 participating states nationwide.

According to a statement by the Kwara State L-PRES Project Ministry of Livestock Development, the ranking followed an independent assessment conducted by the National Coordination Office (NCO) in collaboration with the World Bank, as documented in the L-PRES Project States Performance Assessment and Ranking Report.

“The assessment was based on clearly defined performance indicators aligned with World Bank standards, covering institutional coordination, financial management, safeguards compliance, security management, reporting efficiency, and delivery of project results,” the statement said.

It noted that Kwara State’s outstanding performance reflects the purposeful leadership and development-driven vision of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak. His consistent support for agricultural transformation, policy consistency, and timely provision of counterpart funding created an enabling environment for effective project implementation.

“The first-place ranking also highlights the strong institutional support of the Kwara State Government and the effective leadership, policy direction, and supervision provided by the State Ministry of Livestock Development, which oversees the project,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Hon. Oloruntoyosi Adebayo Thomas, said the achievement underscores the state’s commitment to accountability, efficiency, and results-driven governance.

“This recognition validates Kwara State’s commitment to transparency, prudent resource management, and impactful livestock sector reforms. It affirms the systems we have put in place to ensure timely delivery and measurable impact for beneficiaries, particularly across the livestock value chain,” she said.

The State Project Coordinator, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, attributed the success to teamwork and strict adherence to project standards, noting that Kwara State is now a national model for the effective implementation of World Bank-supported projects.

“Kwara State has been nationally recognised for outstanding performance in the L-PRES Project, reflecting strong governance and commitment to livestock sector transformation. Our focus remains on sustaining high standards and delivering tangible benefits to livestock producers across the state,” he said.

The L-PRES Project, supported by the World Bank, aims to improve livestock productivity, strengthen resilience, and enhance value chain performance. In Kwara State, the initiative has delivered tangible benefits, including improved pasture development, enhanced animal health services, strengthened livestock value chains, and increased opportunities for farmers, processors, women, and youth entrepreneurs.

The Kwara State Government expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the World Bank, development partners, community stakeholders, and implementing teams whose collective efforts contributed to the achievement.

The government reiterated its commitment to sustaining high implementation standards, deepening impact, and consolidating gains under the L-PRES Project in line with national development priorities and international best practices.