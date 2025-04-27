Kwara: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc At NYSC Orientation Camp

Share

A devastating rainstorm struck the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Yikpata in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, causing widespread damage to facilities worth millions of Naira.

Th.e downpour, which began early on Saturday, was accompanied by strong winds that caused extensive destruction across the camp premises.

An eyewitness reported that several key facilities were severely damaged, including the Multipurpose Hall, the Administrative Block, the Camp Mosque, and several hostel blocks housing corps members and camp officials.

The storm also destroyed the camp’s saluting dais and the newly constructed volleyball court, a major attraction.

Two vehicles belonging to camp officials were completely wrecked after a large tree uprooted by the winds fell on them, rendering the vehicles irreparable.

The source added that authorities are expected to take swift action to assess the full extent of the damage and intervene urgently to restore the affected facilities, ensuring the continuation of camp activities.

