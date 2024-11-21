Kwara Pupils Win Presidential Debate For Third Time

Share

…Gov lauds school leaders, teachers, parents over feat

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has celebrated the four public school pupils who won the President’s School Debate Championship on Thursday in Abuja.

The State was represented at the debate by 10-year-old Ajibulu Esther of Tanke LGEA School B. Ilorin South LGA; 12-year-old Akanbi Al-Amin of St. Cyprian LGEA Primary School, Offa, Offa LGA; 12-year-old Paul Unity of Bishop Smith LGEA School A. Ilorin East LGA; and 12-year-old Abdulrahman Fatimoh of Okesuna LGEA primary School A. in Ilorin East LGA.

The Governor recalled that Kwara was winning the trophy for the third time in a row under his watch, underscoring the steady progress in the basic education sector amid the commitments of school leaders, teachers, and parents.

Team Kwara beat Benue State at the finals of the championship, having earlier outperformed many other states in the preliminaries.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the pupils for their feat, which has put them in the national hall of fame like their seniors from Kwara who not only emerged as national champions but went ahead to compete strongly on the global stage.

“This feat, like the previous ones, serves to strengthen our commitment to continue to invest in public school education — the surest way to secure a place for the Kwara child among their peers worldwide. These feats reassure us that we are on the right path, and we thank our pupils, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders in the public school system for their hard work and support.

Specifically, I thank Prof. Sheu Raheem Adaramaja and his SUBEB team for their hard work. This, again, is another win for everyone, and we cannot drop the ball,” the Governor added.

Governor Abdulrazaq said he looks forward to seeing the champions at the very top and prayed to God to grant them good health and long life to live their lofty dreams.

