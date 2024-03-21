Kwara: Prof Adaramaja Emerges Dean Of SUBEB Chairmen In Nigeria

The Executive Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, has emerged as the Dean of the Forum of Chairmen of the SUBEB in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyii, made this known at the monthly meeting of the forum which took place in Abuja, according to a statement by the Press Secretary of Kwara SUBEB Ameenat Abiola Atere on Thursday.

Dr Bobboyii said Prof Adaramaja was considered for the position because of his sterling record of performance, distinguishable character, leadership style, and the sincerity of purpose with which he handles his duties.

Commenting on his choice during a media parley in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Professor Adaramaja said this is a credit to the KWSUBEB team under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He said: “To God be the glory, I have been named the Dean of SUBEB Chairmen. This is just a manifestation of the tremendous work KWSUBEB is doing to improve the standard of education at the primary level.

“This was made possible by the level of confidence reposed in my leadership of the Board by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The inspiration and support have been very massive. I am dedicating this rare recognition to the Governor and indeed the people of the state.

“For us in KWSUBEB, this is a call for more service. As it’s often said, the reward for good work is more work. This, we shall continue to do in Kwara. And to my colleague-SUBEB chairs, I will continue to work with my colleagues across the 36 states of the Federation to provide this noble group with the right direction. I will not take this for granted.”