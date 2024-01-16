Kwara Poly Student Dies In Auto Crash, 2 Others Injured

A student of the Kwara State Polytechnic was killed in the Sango area of Ilorin, the state capital when the driver of a trailer lost control and hit a vehicle in the front which later hit the motorcycle the victims and three others were riding on.

The two other persons on the motorcycle, who were also students of the institution, sustained severe injuries.

A source who claimed that the victims were students said they were on their way to their school campus in the Adewole area of Ilorin to receive a lecture when the tragedy occurred.

“The driver of the trailer heading towards Maraba from Sango suddenly lost control while approaching the Ministry of Agriculture’s roundabout and violently hit a vehicle in front, which in turn hit the motorcycle with the three students,” the source added.

It was gathered that one of the victims whose forehead seriously hit the ground died instantly, while the other two who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

She said the driver of the trailer has been detained by the police at the ‘A’ Division of the police formation in Ilorin, while the truck has also been impounded.

“It’s very unfortunate that a student’s life was lost to the incident; while others are currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Though investigation has commenced, it’s annoying that the driver of the truck could not slow down to obey the big bump at the roundabout and lost control to claim a life,” she said.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Hajia Halimat Garuba confirmed the incident, adding that, “it’s very sad that one of our students in IOT died in that accident”.