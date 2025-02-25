Share

In his commitment to improving the welfare of the staff of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, the Rector, Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, has approved a substantial salary increase for all categories of staff of the institution.

While chatting with the polytechnic information crew, the Rector disclosed that the development, which is part of his administration’s broader welfare package designed to alleviate the economic challenges faced by the staff, is also aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts in making life more bearable for residents of the State.

Abdul, who emphasised the importance of supporting employees both financially and physically, disclosed that as the country is facing ongoing economic challenges, it is crucial that the Management not only recognise their hard work but also provide tangible support.

The salary increase which is effective immediately, is expected to provide much-needed relief to staff members who have been grappling with rising living costs and inflation.

In a related development, the Rector has initiated free medical screening for all staff, demonstrating his commitment to their health and well-being.

According to the Coordinator of the Polytechnic Medical Services, Dr Rukayyah Uthman, the initiative is aimed at promoting early detection and prevention of health issues, ensuring that staff receive timely medical attention.

Uthman stressed that regular screenings and access to specialised clinics can dramatically improve well-being and early detection of health issues which aligns closely with the government’s efforts to make life more bearable for the people, and underscores the Polytechnic’s role as a responsible and caring institution within the community.

She disclosed that the Rector has given the green light for the operation of a dedicated diabetics clinic to specifically cater for staff members living with diabetics.

The clinic which will be operational every Wednesday according to her is to provide specialized care and support to help staff manage their condition effectively, offering specialised care for staff managing diabetes.

A cross-section of staff in an interview lauded the Rector’s initiative which they said will not only enhance staff morale but also promote a culture of wellness within the Polytechnic.

