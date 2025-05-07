Kwara Poly Rector Urges Innovation To Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

Share

Kwara State The Rector ofPolytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to fostering ideas and innovations to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Speaking at the opening of an international conference organized by the Institute of Technology at the polytechnic’s permanent site on Wednesday, the Rector emphasized the pivotal role of academia and technology in driving national development.

Represented by the Deputy Rector Administration, Felicia Olabisi Awolola, Mohammed urged participants to engage in robust discussions, share experiences, and explore unconventional approaches to achieve sustainable development.

The conference, themed around leveraging technology for national progress, attracted scholars, engineers, and stakeholders to deliberate on solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and security issues.

In her lead paper, titled “Engineering and Technology: Solutions for National Security, Economic and Infrastructural Development,” Prof. Olubunmi Mokuolu highlighted the devastating impact of insecurity, noting that over 2.2 million Nigerians were displaced in 2024 due to activities of Boko Haram and other illegal groups.

She criticized Nigeria’s overreliance on oil revenue, describing it as a vulnerability amid global market fluctuations.

Prof. Mokuolu advocated for the integration of innovative technologies, including drone surveillance, AI-powered security systems, renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and digital transformation, as critical tools to address national security, economic growth, and infrastructural deficits.

She stressed that these advancements could unlock Nigeria’s potential and foster sustainable development.

The conference featured various paper presentations and discussions focused on harnessing engineering and technology to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.

The event underscores Kwara State Polytechnic dedication to driving innovation and fostering collaborative solutions for national progress.

