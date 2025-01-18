Kwara Poly Gets Two Disciplinary Committees

Share

…As Rector charges members to be fair, just

In a bold move to enhance accountability and integrity in the Kwara State Polytechnic, the Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed has inaugurated the Staff and Students Disciplinary Committees with a charge to members to ensure justice and fairness in carrying out their assignments.

In his brief remarks, while inaugurating the committees at the administrative conference room of the institution, the Rector emphasised the rigorous selection process of the committee members, urging them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

He said: “We conducted a search for these committee members with careful consideration of your integrity and strict adherence to the institution’s condition of service.

“You are to ensure all cases must be treated with care and evaluation should be based on evidence even as I pray for God’s guidance for the two committees as they take up the assignment.”

The Rector expressed optimism that with these committees in place, the Polytechnic would foster a respectful and conducive learning environment for all.

Responding, the two Chairmen of the newly inaugurated committees, Mr Kudabo Emmanuel and Mr Gabriel Abidoye expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them, pledging that they would carry out their responsibilities with diligence and integrity.

The establishment of these Disciplinary Committees, according to the polytechnic spokesperson, Halimat Garba, seeks to create a structured channel for addressing misconduct and ensuring that all members of the Polytechnic community adhere to the established guidelines.

