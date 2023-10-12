Kwara Poly Disassociates Self From Suspects Who Killed Club Owner

Kwara State Polytechnic’s management has officially disassociated the institution from Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies, who were apprehended by the Nigeria Police in connection with the murder of a club owner, Adeniyi Ojo, at a hotel located in Ilorin, the state capital.

The institution made its position clear in a statement titled “Re: How we killed club owner in hotel – Female Student,” which was issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, on Thursday.

The statement read, “The Management wishes to disclaim this discrediting and malicious news about the institution, stating that the suspects being paraded in Abuja by the force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, are students of Kwara State Polytechnic.

“The Polytechnic management wishes to state categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the Polytechnic, the state, and Nigeria at large and will never indulge in such acts.”

The institution also emphasized that the assertion that the suspects are students at the polytechnic is false, groundless, and a product of their own imagination. They stated that this claim was made with the intention of tarnishing the reputation of the institution, which has a history of being peaceful.

The institution’s registrar urged all stakeholders of the Polytechnic and members of the press to ensure they verify any information associated with the institution before disseminating it.

New Telegraph reports that the suspect claimed to have completed her ND program at Kwara Polytechnic before the incident occurred.