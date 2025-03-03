Kwara Police Rescue Kidnapped Victim, Neutralise One Suspect

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested key suspects, and recovered firearms in a swift operation.

A statement by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “On March 1, 2025, at about 07:06 hours, the command received an intelligence report on the abduction of Sule Saidu ‘M’ of Ahuro Fulani Camp which occurred on February 28, 2025, at about 22:00 hours by five armed men. A joint security team, including police detectives, hunters, and vigilantes, launched a rescue operation.

“The gang was intercepted along the Babanla/Oreke axis, where they engaged operatives in a gun duel.

“One abductor was neutralized, two were arrested, named Ibrahim Shehu, 40 years old and Mohammad Lawal 25 years old; while the remaining two escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One AK-47 rifle and criminal charms were recovered. The injured suspect, who were later apprehended, succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

“The Kwara State Police Command commends the bravery and swift response of its officers, as well as the dedication of the local hunters and vigilante group who played a crucial role in the operation.

“Their collective efforts continue to enhance security and ensure the safety of residents.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects and recover more firearms. The Commissioner of Police urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.”

