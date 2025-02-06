Kwara: Police Foil Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Two Suspects

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping plot and arrested two suspects involved in criminal conspiracy and extortion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

“On January 9, 2025, at about 1100hrs, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command acted on a report by two individuals from Ifelodun Local Government Area who received threatening calls and messages demanding a ransom of Five million naira (#5,000,000) to avoid being kidnapped.

“Through intelligence-led operations, the police detectives tracked and arrested one Umar Sanni of Tarshan Girgi, Wushishi of Niger State, whose apprehension led to the arrest of one Dairu Isiaku of Iyana Share, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State. Both suspects have confessed to their roles in the crime, including providing phone numbers of numerous potential victims and issuing threats to extort money,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, has commended the operatives for their swift and professional response, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents.

The suspects, the statement added, have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

