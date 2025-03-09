Kwara Police Confirms Murder Of MACBAN Chairman, Abubakar

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Idris Abubakar, the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), who was shot dead on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells, his remains have been deposited at UITH Mortuary.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation.

“CP Victor Olaiya, psc(+) assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information.”

