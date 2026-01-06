New Telegraph

January 6, 2026
January 6, 2026
Kwara Police Clear Six Vigilantes Arrested By Army In Edo Of Any Wrongdoing

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed that six vigilante members, previously arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army along the Auchi–Ikpeshi Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The vigilantes, who were travelling in a vehicle belonging to Ifelodun Local Government Area, Kwara State, were formally handed over to the Kwara State Police Command by the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Brigadier General N. N. Rume, for investigation and profiling.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said:

“Following a thorough investigation, it was established that the individuals are legitimate members of vigilante groups operating in collaboration with recognised security agencies in ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality. Consequently, having been exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing, the vigilante members were released to their respective leaders.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to synergy between security agencies and community-based security outfits, urging all groups to operate strictly within the confines of the law.

He added that members of the public can be assured of the Command’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Kwara State.

