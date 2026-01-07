Kwara: Police Clear 6 Vigilantes Arrested By Army In Edo Of Wrongdoing

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed that it has received six vigilante members who were earlier arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army along the Auchi–Ikpeshi Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Vigilante, travelling in a vehicle belonging to Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was formally handed over to the Kwara State Police Command by the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Brigadier General N. N. Rume, for the purpose of investigation and profiling.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Following a thorough investigation, it was established that the individuals are legitimate members of vigilante groups operating in collaboration with recognised security agencies in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality.