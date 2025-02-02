Kwara: Police Begin Enforcement Of 3rd-Party Vehicle Insurance

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has commenced the enforcement of third-party vehicle insurance across the State.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said its enforcement is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, alongside the DC Operations.

The statement added that all Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of tactical teams have been charged and mandated to monitor the extent of compliance among motorists in the State.

The CP, according to the statement, warned all officers to maintain a high level of professionalism, cautioning that the image and integrity of the Nigeria Police Force should not be tarnished while carrying out the enforcement.

“The enforcement aligns with Section 68 of the Insurance Act; and Sections 1, 2, 3 of the Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act, which requires all vehicle owners to secure a third-party insurance policy before operating their vehicles on Nigerian roads. The insurance policy guarantees the safety of road users/victims from liabilities of road accidents.

“The CP Victor Olaiya psc(+) urges all vehicle owners in Kwara state, to obtain or update their Third-Party insurance to avoid legal sanctions as stipulated by the law. The enforcement of this exercise continues with close supervision.”

