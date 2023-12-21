Kwara Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing His Father

A 23-year-old man identified as Musa Saidi has been charged by the Nigerian Police to a Kwara State Magistrates Court sitting in Ilorin over an alleged killing of his father, Chief Musa, the Elemosho of Shareland in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State.

New Telegraph gathered that Saidi will stand trial for culpable homicide before the court for allegedly taking the life of his father.

Saidi was reported to have attacked his father who was the traditional chief in Share, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Council in the state, over alleged ‘cause’ being rained on him by the deceased father without any cause.

“Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed Saidi’s claim that his father was causing him without any reason while sitting in the sitting room.

“Saidi reportedly got annoyed as a result of his father’s unpleasant words and attacked him with a cutlass on the head, hitting him severally till he died and later escaped to a mountain in Share”, the FIR stated.

Sergeant Abdullah Sanni, the police prosecutor has informed the court that; the matter is not ordinarily bailable considering the fact that it’s culpable homicide urging the court to consider the motion exparte attached to the FIR and order that the defendant should be remanded in the Correctional facility centre.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Alhaji Mohammed Dasuki, in his short ruling, ordered Saidi’s remand while the matter is adjourned to 9th January 2024 for mention.

“This Court lacks jurisdiction on this matter which is Culpable homicide punishable with death. In view of the exparte motion attached to the charge paper, I hereby order that the defendant be put in the Federal Correctional Service facility in Ilorin till the next adjourned date. The case is adjourned till 24th of January,2024 for mention”, he said.